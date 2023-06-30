Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 11,656 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,656 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the first quarter worth about $36,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock opened at $8.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.66 and a 200 day moving average of $6.09. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $10.23. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of -28.10 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.78 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SOFI shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Wedbush cut shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of SoFi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut SoFi Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,350,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,038,049.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 50,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,350,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,038,049.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 200,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $1,094,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 101,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,653.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 590,458 shares of company stock worth $4,746,175 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

