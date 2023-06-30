Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 214 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $505,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $95.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $75.88 and a twelve month high of $96.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.53.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.