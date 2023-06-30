Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 345 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 275.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADM shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Roth Mkm began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

NYSE ADM opened at $74.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.51. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $69.92 and a 52-week high of $98.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.38.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $24.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.58%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

