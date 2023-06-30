Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 468 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 348,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Sanofi by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Sanofi by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $52.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.15 and a 200 day moving average of $52.01. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $36.91 and a 52 week high of $57.82. The company has a market cap of $133.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Sanofi had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.377 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.46%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upgraded Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

