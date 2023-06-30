Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Albemarle by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

In other Albemarle news, insider Eric Norris bought 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $195.49 per share, for a total transaction of $246,317.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,199,252.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Eric Norris bought 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $195.49 per share, for a total transaction of $246,317.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,199,252.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristin M. Coleman purchased 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $182.00 per share, with a total value of $249,886.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,886. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 8,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,774. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Albemarle Trading Up 0.9 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $397.00 to $403.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Albemarle from $328.00 to $224.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $360.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.90.

ALB opened at $218.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $171.82 and a twelve month high of $334.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.19.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.93 by $3.39. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 41.89% and a return on equity of 45.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 23.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Stories

