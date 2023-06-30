Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 207.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1,873.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 174.4% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 416.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

Shares of ALK stock opened at $52.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 113.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.52. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.19 and a 52-week high of $53.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.14). Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.33) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

ALK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $91.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alaska Air Group

In other news, CEO Benito Minicucci sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total value of $243,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,579,877.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.