Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Avengers Inc. raised its holdings in Clorox by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $157.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.33. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $124.58 and a 12 month high of $178.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.26, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.29. Clorox had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 114.67%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clorox in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.54.

Clorox Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.