Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

IAU opened at $36.15 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $39.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.41.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

