Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,255 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter worth $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 146.9% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LPX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE LPX opened at $75.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.64. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $48.20 and a 12 month high of $75.19.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.23 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 12.06%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

