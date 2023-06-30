Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 26.2% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. SJA Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $558,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,164,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 77,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,422,000 after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $475.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $455.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $458.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $398.11 and a fifty-two week high of $499.48.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

