Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in Paychex by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 15,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 6.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PAYX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Paychex in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, 3M reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.27.

Paychex Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of PAYX opened at $109.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.40 and its 200 day moving average is $112.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.09 and a 12-month high of $139.47. The company has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 85.78%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

