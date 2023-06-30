Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $315,000 Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 40.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,524 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VMW. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in VMware during the 1st quarter worth $928,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 59.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in VMware by 24.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,837 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in VMware by 8.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 72,308 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $8,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in VMware during the 1st quarter worth about $419,000. 46.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VMware Price Performance

Shares of VMW stock opened at $143.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.55 and a 12-month high of $144.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.04 and a 200-day moving average of $124.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.06). VMware had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 162.41%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of VMware from $151.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on VMware in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on VMware from $135.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $4,447,588.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,162 shares in the company, valued at $21,688,393.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

About VMware

(Free Report)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

