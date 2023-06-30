Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $347,000 Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,427,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,792,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,426 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $742,922,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,165,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,555,000 after buying an additional 408,801 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,084,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,347,000 after buying an additional 3,809,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 81.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,493,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,699,000 after buying an additional 2,906,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATVI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.53.

Activision Blizzard Stock Down 0.6 %

ATVI stock opened at $83.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.94 and a twelve month high of $87.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.69 and its 200-day moving average is $78.95.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 22.82%. Sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Activision Blizzard

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 13,160 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Activision Blizzard

(Free Report)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.