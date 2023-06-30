Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $376,000 Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,313,000 after purchasing an additional 42,469 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth about $471,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 417,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,576,000 after acquiring an additional 179,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ TROW opened at $111.18 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $134.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.99. The company has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TROW shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.73.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total transaction of $200,627.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,242.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

