Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $380,000 Stock Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,198 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 229.4% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 2,409.8% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in DraftKings by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DKNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded DraftKings from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Benchmark lifted their price target on DraftKings from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Argus raised DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.61.

In other DraftKings news, insider Paul Liberman sold 66,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $1,546,007.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,327,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,778,927.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other DraftKings news, insider Paul Liberman sold 66,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $1,546,007.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,327,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,778,927.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $4,344,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,952,595 shares in the company, valued at $129,290,363.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,339,031 shares of company stock valued at $31,850,403 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $26.27 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $26.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.02). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 94.41% and a negative net margin of 50.42%. The firm had revenue of $769.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.62 million. Research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

