Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $404,000 Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 53,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,252,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 82,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,209,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $481,000. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in Allstate by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 70,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $109.09 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $103.20 and a 12-month high of $142.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.60. The firm has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a PE ratio of -12.30, a PEG ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $13.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ALL. Bank of America lowered their price target on Allstate from $149.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.38.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

