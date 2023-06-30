Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $458,000 Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 981.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $362,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,145.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Cheryl C. Capps sold 28,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total value of $946,942.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,314,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $362,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,313 shares in the company, valued at $604,145.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,334 shares of company stock valued at $5,294,350 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW stock opened at $34.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $37.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.42 and a 200-day moving average of $33.67.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Corning had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

