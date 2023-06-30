Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $467,000 Stock Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter worth about $164,197,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,650 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,512,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,175 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 6.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,605 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 74.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,450,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,694,000 after purchasing an additional 619,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

CPB opened at $45.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.36. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $57.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 56.70%.

Campbell Soup Profile

(Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.