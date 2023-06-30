Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 69.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PCAR. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 84.0% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in PACCAR during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Motco purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $3,379,430.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,305,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $3,379,430.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at $9,305,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael T. Barkley sold 25,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,892,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,893,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,529 shares of company stock worth $7,062,964. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Stock Performance

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $82.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.06. The company has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.91. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $51.33 and a 1-year high of $83.27.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.43. PACCAR had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PCAR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. OTR Global cut shares of PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.36.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading

