Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESGE. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the first quarter worth about $275,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 813,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,897,000 after purchasing an additional 263,125 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 190,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after buying an additional 27,690 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 4,645.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 32,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 31,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the first quarter worth $339,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGE opened at $31.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.75. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 52-week low of $26.57 and a 52-week high of $33.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.10.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.2272 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

