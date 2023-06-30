Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Invests $309,000 in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Sempra during the third quarter worth $418,000. Kepos Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 1,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter worth about $7,132,000. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sempra stock opened at $144.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.67. Sempra has a twelve month low of $136.54 and a twelve month high of $176.47.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.16. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 61.34%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SRE. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sempra from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sempra in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.63.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

