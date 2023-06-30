Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Invests $322,000 in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 57,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIM. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 12,039 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Chimera Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Chimera Investment by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 14,201 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chimera Investment by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. 46.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CIM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Chimera Investment from $6.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.17.

Chimera Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CIM opened at $5.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Chimera Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $4.48 and a 12-month high of $10.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.23 and a 200 day moving average of $5.87.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). Chimera Investment had a negative net margin of 25.38% and a positive return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $189.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Chimera Investment Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is -81.42%.

Chimera Investment declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 19% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

