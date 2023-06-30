Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Invests $351,000 in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $188.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.46.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO opened at $116.61 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $96.93 and a 12-month high of $150.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.19 and its 200-day moving average is $125.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.59%.

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.