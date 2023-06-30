Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Invests $364,000 in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 89,270 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 93,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $5,536,536.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,926.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,783 shares of company stock valued at $10,745,972 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Monster Beverage Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $57.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.04. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.81 and a fifty-two week high of $60.47. The company has a market cap of $57.42 billion, a PE ratio of 47.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

