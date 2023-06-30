Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Invests $377,000 in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 33,542 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its position in Williams Companies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 134,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 59,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter worth $1,075,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Stock Up 1.6 %

WMB stock opened at $32.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.93 and its 200 day moving average is $30.73. The firm has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.16. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 22.53%. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.42.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $223,014.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 241,360 shares in the company, valued at $7,482,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $440,848.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,554 shares in the company, valued at $7,615,694.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $223,014.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 241,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,482,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,776 shares of company stock valued at $894,070. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Williams Companies

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.