Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Invests $401,000 in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $112.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.60 and a 52-week high of $113.15.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $55,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,083. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $55,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,083. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $173,568.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,690.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,934 shares of company stock valued at $10,139,046. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.20.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

