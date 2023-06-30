Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,891 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the first quarter worth about $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 1,003.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 22,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,564,150.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 526,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,870,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $182,729.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,329,685.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 22,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,564,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 526,721 shares in the company, valued at $36,870,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,053 shares of company stock valued at $5,501,790 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

TTD opened at $77.37 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $79.38. The stock has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a PE ratio of 515.80, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.39 and a 200-day moving average of $58.82.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $382.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.85 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 4.70%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on TTD shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Trade Desk from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.22.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

