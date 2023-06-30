Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $373,000 Investment in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WAL stock opened at $36.99 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $7.46 and a 1-year high of $86.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.11 and a 200-day moving average of $49.25.

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $910.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.39 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 28.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 16.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. Wedbush raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

