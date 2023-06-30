Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $418,000 Investment in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 37,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 195.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 14,466 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 143.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 561,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,472,000 after purchasing an additional 330,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 15,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.88% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of HBNC opened at $10.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.89. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.69 and a 1 year high of $20.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.50.

Horizon Bancorp Announces Dividend

Horizon Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBNC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $54.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.63 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on HBNC shares. TheStreet downgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Horizon Bancorp Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers saving, money market, and time deposits, as well as non-interest and interest bearing demand deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

