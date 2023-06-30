Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 7,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF by 145.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF by 131.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF by 3,251.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF by 425.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $204,000.

Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF stock opened at $50.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $461.79 million, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.21.

About Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF

The Engine No. 1 Transform 500 ETF (VOTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large Cap Select index. The ETF currently has 410.2m in AUM and 505 holdings. VOTE tracks a market-cap-weighted index consisting of large-cap US stocks VOTE was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by Engine No.

