Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in HSBC in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in HSBC by 509.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HSBC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in HSBC during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on HSBC. CICC Research raised HSBC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 650 ($8.26) to GBX 730 ($9.28) in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 683 ($8.68) to GBX 671 ($8.53) in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $729.60.

HSBC Stock Performance

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $39.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $156.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. HSBC Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $24.77 and a twelve month high of $39.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.83 and its 200 day moving average is $35.95.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $20.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.10 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 32.20%. Sell-side analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

HSBC Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.28%.

HSBC Company Profile

(Free Report)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Stories

