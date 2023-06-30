Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 494 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 54.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.1% during the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,208,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,841,000 after buying an additional 48,025 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 16.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,885,000 after acquiring an additional 6,098 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $3,126,000. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 330.2% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 141.8% during the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 73,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,188,000 after purchasing an additional 43,276 shares during the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $192.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $68.82 billion, a PE ratio of 63.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.54. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $175.05 and a one year high of $284.45.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 87.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Oppenheimer cut Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,629.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

