Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 576 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,999 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Block by 148.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,359,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,861,000 after acquiring an additional 6,791,842 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $353,954,000. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its position in Block by 299.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 3,799,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849,243 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Block by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,470,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,829,000 after buying an additional 1,467,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Block by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,353,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,877,000 after buying an additional 1,344,567 shares during the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Block alerts:

Insider Activity at Block

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $2,080,599.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 413,160 shares in the company, valued at $27,937,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $215,164.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,321.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $2,080,599.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 413,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,937,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 174,308 shares of company stock valued at $11,023,240. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Block Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SQ. CLSA downgraded Block from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Block from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Block from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Block from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Block from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.15.

SQ stock opened at $64.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.66 and a 200-day moving average of $68.05. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $93.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. Block had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Block Company Profile

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.