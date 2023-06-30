Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 642 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,638 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at $691,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 347.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 128,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,790,000 after acquiring an additional 100,058 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 6,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 72,667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after acquiring an additional 6,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,511 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $3,061,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,487.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $1,159,544.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,467,428.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $138.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.29 and a 200 day moving average of $125.37. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $104.76 and a 1 year high of $138.76.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

