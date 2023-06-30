Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $687,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 270.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,892,000 after buying an additional 190,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total value of $859,432.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,512.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total value of $9,936,413.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at $36,881,307.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total value of $859,432.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,152 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,512.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,526 shares of company stock worth $11,618,868 in the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PH shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.08.

Shares of PH opened at $386.75 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $235.69 and a 12 month high of $387.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $342.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.61. The company has a market cap of $49.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.49.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.92. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 51.26%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

