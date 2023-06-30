Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 11,895 iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IDV. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 59.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 855,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,169,000 after purchasing an additional 318,955 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 4,902 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 9,404.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 16,173,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,512,000 after buying an additional 16,002,843 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 5,692 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 109.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 9,853 shares during the last quarter.

IDV stock opened at $26.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.67. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

