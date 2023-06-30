Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in IQVIA by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,157,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $934,167,000 after acquiring an additional 862,222 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,722,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $761,318,000 after purchasing an additional 90,188 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,844,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $582,814,000 after purchasing an additional 29,537 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 2,475,038 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $507,111,000 after purchasing an additional 37,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in IQVIA by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,230,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $494,193,000 after purchasing an additional 13,947 shares during the period. 86.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total value of $1,174,999.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,328.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $221.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.11. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.75 and a 52 week high of $249.11.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. As a group, analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IQV. Guggenheim dropped their price target on IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $269.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.50.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

