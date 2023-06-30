Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,320 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,377 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NWBI. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. 65.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northwest Bancshares Trading Up 1.3 %

NWBI stock opened at $10.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.54. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Northwest Bancshares Announces Dividend

Northwest Bancshares ( NASDAQ:NWBI Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $158.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.82 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 9.67%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NWBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Northwest Bancshares from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Insider Transactions at Northwest Bancshares

In related news, Director Mark A. Paup purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.40 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,613.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Timothy M. Hunter purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.67 per share, with a total value of $160,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 147,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,883.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Paup acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.40 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,809 shares in the company, valued at $351,613.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 28,570 shares of company stock worth $307,903 and sold 352 shares worth $3,777. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

