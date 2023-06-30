Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 150 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 275,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,645,000 after purchasing an additional 62,706 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,253,000 after buying an additional 19,171 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,360,000 after buying an additional 9,768 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 119,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,956,000 after acquiring an additional 19,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,685,000 after acquiring an additional 12,631 shares during the period.

IHF stock opened at $253.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $251.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.41. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 1 year low of $240.08 and a 1 year high of $287.50.

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

