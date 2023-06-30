Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 168 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 41.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,069,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751 shares during the period. First International Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth $335,000. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in Nucor by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 41,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,394,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Nucor by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NUE opened at $163.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.01 and a 200 day moving average of $150.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $100.13 and a 12 month high of $182.68. The company has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.56.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 17.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 8.00%.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NUE shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wolfe Research raised Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.88.

Nucor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Featured Articles

