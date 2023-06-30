Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 172 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Investment Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $200.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $192.73 and its 200-day moving average is $185.65. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $159.02 and a 1 year high of $203.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.