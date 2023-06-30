Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,001,550,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $275,423,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,516,000 after buying an additional 777,631 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 255.8% during the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 767,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,019,000 after buying an additional 552,042 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 135.7% during the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 671,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,698,000 after buying an additional 386,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

NYSE AVB opened at $188.04 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.07 and a fifty-two week high of $220.42. The stock has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $180.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.40.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.54%.

In other news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.10, for a total transaction of $704,400.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 62,559 shares in the company, valued at $11,016,639.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet raised AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $190.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.00.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of December 31, 2022, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,475 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

