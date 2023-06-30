Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,391,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 10,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $1,587,714.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 381,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,376,368.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $1,587,714.48. Following the sale, the president now owns 381,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,376,368.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $122,641.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,793,088.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,479 shares of company stock valued at $13,775,178 in the last three months. 5.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $159.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Wedbush raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.88.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $143.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.35. The stock has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 82.02 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $205.73.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $692.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. On average, analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.