Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,177 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,675,130,000 after acquiring an additional 406,429 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 208.9% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,903,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $882,779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697,209 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,470,687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $575,836,000 after purchasing an additional 18,774 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,791,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $516,214,000 after purchasing an additional 26,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,413,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $482,543,000 after buying an additional 19,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In related news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $4,486,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,451,498.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $4,486,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,451,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $3,769,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,115 shares in the company, valued at $25,813,938.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 126,000 shares of company stock worth $14,207,660. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $120.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.68. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.39 and a 52 week high of $124.05. The stock has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 6.80.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.09.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

