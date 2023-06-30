Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 40.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,111 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $437,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 763,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,750,000 after acquiring an additional 175,770 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Coterra Energy by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 385,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,463,000 after purchasing an additional 43,672 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup upgraded Coterra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

Coterra Energy Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $25.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.26. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $32.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 45.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 15.27%.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

