Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 49.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $398,176,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,038,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,473,000 after acquiring an additional 201,763 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,178.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,652,000 after acquiring an additional 173,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,102,000 after purchasing an additional 109,491 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

VHT stock opened at $242.65 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $220.50 and a 12 month high of $259.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.79.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

See Also

