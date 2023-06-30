Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Holdings Cut by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,408 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,727 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,498,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 189,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,621,000 after acquiring an additional 10,490 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 5,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 540,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,210,000 after acquiring an additional 93,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VEEV. Raymond James boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $218.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Trading Down 0.5 %

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total value of $30,275.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,942 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $2,407,801.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,078 shares in the company, valued at $14,219,153.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total value of $30,275.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,765.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,333 shares of company stock worth $3,059,046 over the last 90 days. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $195.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.94, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.92. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.02 and a 1-year high of $232.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $182.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.14.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $526.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.47 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 23.85%. Equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Veeva Systems

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.