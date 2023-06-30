Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 39.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,316 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,936 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $13,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 964.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 143.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total value of $30,275.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $2,407,801.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,078 shares in the company, valued at $14,219,153.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total value of $30,275.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,765.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,333 shares of company stock worth $3,059,046 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Veeva Systems Trading Down 0.5 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VEEV shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $227.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.09.

VEEV stock opened at $195.00 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $151.02 and a one year high of $232.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a PE ratio of 60.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $182.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.14.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $526.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.47 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.