Viking Fund Management LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Viking Fund Management LLC lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 115,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 2.4% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $12,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15,000.0% during the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1,207.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $106.70 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $80.69 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.63. The stock has a market cap of $431.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.64%.

Several research firms have weighed in on XOM. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.70.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

