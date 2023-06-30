Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC Purchases 362 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.2% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Gould Capital LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2,150.0% during the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 9,400.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 309,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,585,466.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 309,931 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at $63,585,466.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 848,978 shares of company stock valued at $27,492,109 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $120.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $129.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.80.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

